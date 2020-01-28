Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 118.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 535.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,814,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,507 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,923,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,294,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

In other Zynga news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 60,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,667.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 9,453 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $59,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,089.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 316,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,387,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

