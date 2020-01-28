Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after buying an additional 1,114,752 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Copart by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 772,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,709,000 after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 601,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.06. 120,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.80. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 over the last three months. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

