Energizer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,669 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 call options.

ENR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Energizer has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Energizer by 409.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the second quarter worth approximately $58,575,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Energizer by 4,626.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 563,856 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,262,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Energizer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,800,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 198,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

