Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Energy Fuels Inc (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 99062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $213.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

