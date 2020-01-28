Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.83

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$52.83 and last traded at C$52.54, with a volume of 39205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENGH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.43. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53.

In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.60, for a total transaction of C$258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,212,640. Also, Director Eric Demirian sold 10,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.04, for a total value of C$520,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,873,296. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,500 shares of company stock worth $4,909,360.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

