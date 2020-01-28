Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.33 ($18.98).

ENGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

ENGI stock opened at €15.70 ($18.26) on Tuesday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63). The business’s fifty day moving average is €14.83 and its 200-day moving average is €14.33.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

