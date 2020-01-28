Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,560,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 23,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 32.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. 4,239,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,675. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $190,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $525,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

