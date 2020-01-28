Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will report sales of $239.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.51 million. Envestnet reported sales of $210.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $905.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $908.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE ENV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,524. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In other news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,137.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,368 shares of company stock worth $15,858,180. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

