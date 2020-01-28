Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 85,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 108,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,220,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

