Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,199,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,452,000 after buying an additional 455,800 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,081,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,149,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 153,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 74,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TKC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.16.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

