Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,966,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a $202.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.15.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $483,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $123.72 and a 1 year high of $180.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.