Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $639,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 38,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 759,861 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 351,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.