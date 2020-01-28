Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $690,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,138,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,740,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,902,000 after purchasing an additional 529,176 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,357.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 435,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 417,327 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,973,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

