Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $611,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $981,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,424,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,271,000 after acquiring an additional 727,768 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $70.93.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

