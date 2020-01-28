Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CENT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

