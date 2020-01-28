Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. Wolfe Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of CHH opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $105.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $505,300.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,680 shares of company stock worth $1,893,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

