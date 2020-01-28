Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLLS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cellectis by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 178,865 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 104,276 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 89,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $772,000. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLLS opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. Cellectis SA has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cellectis SA will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

