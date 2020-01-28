EQT (NYSE:EQT) vs. The Hong Kong and China Gas (NYSE:HOKCY) Financial Contrast

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EQT and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $4.56 billion 0.37 -$2.24 billion $1.70 3.88 The Hong Kong and China Gas $4.99 billion 6.55 $1.20 billion N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than EQT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -14.65% 3.81% 2.06% The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EQT and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 1 6 4 0 2.27 The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00

EQT presently has a consensus target price of $16.68, indicating a potential upside of 153.14%. Given EQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Dividends

EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. EQT pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

EQT beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities. The company operates a pipeline network of 3,600 km gas pipes severing approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water production and distribution, wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse, network construction, and purified water businesses serving 1.2 million customers through a pipeline network of approximately 7,000 km. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.