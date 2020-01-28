Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Finjan Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Finjan in a report released on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNJN opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Finjan has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Finjan by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finjan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Finjan by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Finjan by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Finjan by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

