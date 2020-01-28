Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Down 41.2% in January

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERYP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP remained flat at $$7.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.91. Erytech Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

