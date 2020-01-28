Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.46

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 26077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,526,000 after purchasing an additional 808,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,449,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $15,261,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

