Ethereum Classic Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $11.47 or 0.00125229 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Coinbase Pro, OKCoin International and ZB.COM. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $3.43 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.01906117 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic's total supply is 116,313,299 coins.

