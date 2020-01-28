Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.58. 1,288,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

