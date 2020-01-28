Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,916 shares of company stock worth $44,649,724 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

