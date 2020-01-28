Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,974 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after buying an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 32.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,610 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,693. Southern Co has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

