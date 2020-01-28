Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,530 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 100,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 28,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.52. 3,885,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,885,261. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

