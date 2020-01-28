Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Deere & Company by 244.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $162.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,823. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.