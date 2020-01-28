Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.7% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 504,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,794,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

ABT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.79. 129,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

