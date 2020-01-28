Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,389 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. 1,393,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,790. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

