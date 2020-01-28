Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,940 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,742. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.