Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,606,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 340,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.32. 4,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.00. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $208.01 and a 52-week high of $281.98.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.