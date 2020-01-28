Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after purchasing an additional 103,776 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,733,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,717,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 882,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,557,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $179.92 and a 52 week high of $210.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.58 and a 200-day moving average of $196.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

