Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 244,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,158 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

