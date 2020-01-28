Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 466,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

