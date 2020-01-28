Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,531 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,218,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $398,321,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,206,073 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,360 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after purchasing an additional 945,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in eBay by 43.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 12.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,299,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $128,616,000 after purchasing an additional 362,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.