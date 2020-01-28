Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 278 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in National Grid were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 109,736 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $4,807,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in National Grid by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in National Grid by 33.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in National Grid by 153.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares during the period. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGG opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGG. BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

