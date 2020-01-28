EverGreenCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $258.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $358,779.00 and $258.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.72 or 0.01261344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00050088 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00027545 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00208178 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00071019 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001850 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,159,306 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

