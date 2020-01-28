Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.78. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,222. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

