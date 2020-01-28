Evil Coin (EVIL) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $53,295.00 and $2.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evil Coin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evil Coin Profile

Evil Coin (EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin . The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

