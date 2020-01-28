Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVH. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.49.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. 418,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,626. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 282,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after buying an additional 548,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 270,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

