Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $23.82, 104,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 87,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.05.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($11.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($7.07). The firm had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exagen during the third quarter worth $1,355,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter valued at about $967,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter worth about $588,000.

Exagen Company Profile (NYSE:XGN)

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

