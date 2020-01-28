Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Express in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.25 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Express’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Express has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $308.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 167,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Express by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 23.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 277,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Express by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

