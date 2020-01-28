Express (NYSE:EXPR) Given New $4.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Express from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 167,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 33,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Express by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Express by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 277,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Express by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

