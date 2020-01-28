Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Extendicare stock opened at C$8.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $773.04 million and a P/E ratio of 30.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.67. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.52.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$282.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXE. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extendicare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

