Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report sales of $335.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.60 million and the lowest is $333.50 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $307.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

In related news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 60,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average of $111.99. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

