Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,089,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,669,000 after buying an additional 174,030 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

