F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $12.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.