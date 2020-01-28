Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,760 shares of company stock worth $127,627,499. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $215.69 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $143.43 and a one year high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $612.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Nomura raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.97.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

