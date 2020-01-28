Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 663,760 shares of company stock worth $127,627,499. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.30.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $218.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,068,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. The firm has a market cap of $620.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.43 and a 52 week high of $222.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

