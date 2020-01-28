Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $250.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $250.00 price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.97.

FB stock opened at $214.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a twelve month low of $143.43 and a twelve month high of $222.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.20. The stock has a market cap of $612.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 663,760 shares of company stock worth $127,627,499. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,530,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 67,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

